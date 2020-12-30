Fish auction manager: Sashimi prices below average for this time of year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Prices for fresh sashimi for the new year are a little bit below average for this time of the year, according the the fish auction manager.

It is popular tradition in the state is to celebrate the new year with a side of sashima.

The auction manager says this has been one of the most volatile years for the fishing industry.

They hope the public will show its support while ringing in the new year.

“Usually there’s a very very high demand but due to the COVID-19 conditions, closure of restaurants, tourism, it’s not as prosperous a market as it usually is,” said Mike Goto, United Fishing Agency Auction Manager. “So as it stands right now it’s a little bit below. I think the average end of the year price point. That’s something I think the public can take advantage of if they get their local purveyor and really want to buy that nice red ahi at the end of the year.”

Goto adds you can support the local fishing industry by buying Hawaii-caught seafood from local vendors.