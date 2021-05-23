First weekend spectators allowed to watch outdoor sporting events on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parents were elated and so were the kids.

The young athletes say it feels good to have the cheering, clapping and close presence of family once again.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

“People can watch me play and they get to support you when you’re not doing good and they can help you,” said 8-year-old Jamison Cabagason.

“It feels really good because they can see how good we’ve practiced while they weren’t here with us,” said 8-years-old Oliver Wyles.

Spectators, including parents, were not allowed near the court or field to watch their children play ball for more than a month.

“Initially, we actually were in compliance and we had created these check-in and check-out signs and these no spectator signs,” said i9 Sports director Roger Dequina.

The restriction was an adjustment.

“Like I was missing my child play, especially with flag football. The first game I think he scored like 4 touchdowns and I didn’t get to see it,” said Honolulu resident Yasmeen Glover.

“You just didn’t feel that comfortable even with the trust issues of not being right there with such young kids,” said Moanalua resident Jennifer Wyles.

It was a rule that affected parents and kids alike.

“I was mad that they weren’t here,” said 8-year-old Joshua Glover.

“I felt like nobody cared about me,” said Oliver.

The game felt a little more normal on Sunday, May 23. Face coverings must be worn outdoors if a spectator can not stay at least 6 feet away from others who are not of the same household. Groups of spectators should also not be larger than 10 people.

“Obviously, there’s still no social gatherings taking place afterwards. So potlucks, snacks, that whole atmosphere is still on hold,” said Dequina.

Parents say they feel safe and glad their kids can be kids.

“They need that sun…and the kids need kids just like people need people, kids need kids,” said Glover.

“It feels awesome that I get to meet new friends and play flag football with them and go against other teams,” Joshua said.

“I’m happy that it changed because before I felt like if we were six feet apart we should still be able to watch our kids play because these are our pride and joy,” said Wahiawa resident Bria Albert.