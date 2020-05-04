First responders welcomed in drive-through testing held by Doctors of Waikiki

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, people in protective gear administer a test for the new coronavirus at a drive-thru testing center in Paramus, N.J. Feeling sick and stressed, people in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus have continued to stream into drive-thru testing sites, hoping to get guidance about whether to seek treatment, or reassurance that they aren’t infected. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More drive-thru testing for COVID-19 as Doctors of Waikiki welcomed first responders and essential workers.

The drive-thru tests featured the newer antibody tests, which are done by a finger prick to draw blood, as well as the more standard nasal swab.

Dr. Alan Wu is planning on opening up their testing to the general public soon.

“This is for essential workers and first responders to come in and get their blood test. But we are also opening up for the general public who ie concerned that they have been exposed to coronavirus,” said Dr. Alan Wu.

Doctors of Waikiki is also holding testing in their clinic tomorrow through May 15th for the general public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to make an appointment.