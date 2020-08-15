First public-facing HMSA employee tests positive for coronavirus, company sees 35 cases over the last week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first public-facing HMSA employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the company.

HMSA revealed that the employee works at the HMSA Center at Honolulu on Keeaumoku Street.

The individual works weekdays at the neighborhood center and was last onsite on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The company says that they are working with the Department of Health and public health officials have started the contact tracing process.

HMSA adds, “Though this was the first public-facing employee, HMSA had 35 employees test positive over the last week.”

Because of this, the company decided to close both the HMSA Center at Honolulu and the HMSA Center at Pearl City. All Oahu employees will work from home, except for ‘minimum necessary staff’ for the next 28 days.

The company says that all worksites where the positive employees worked at have been thoroughly cleaned. It will also complete thorough cleaning of the Honolulu neighborhood center.