First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu hosts food giveaway with Hawaii Foodbank in Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu hosted a food giveaway with the Hawaii Foodbank on Friday, Dec. 3.

The drive was held in Kaneohe by the Koolau Ballrooms.

About 80 pounds of food was given to 1,000 families.