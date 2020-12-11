First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu hosts food giveaway with Hawaii Foodbank in Kaneohe

Coronavirus

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu hosted a food giveaway with the Hawaii Foodbank on Friday, Dec. 3.

The drive was held in Kaneohe by the Koolau Ballrooms.

About 80 pounds of food was given to 1,000 families.

