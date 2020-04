HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County officials confirmed on April 2 that a Molokai resident tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Maui Mayor Mike Victorino, the County has been notified of this case. The mayor revealed that the patient is an adult man who had a possible travel history.

The man is currently hospitalized on Oahu.

The Hawaii Department of Health is currently investigating the matter and any close contacts made by the individual.