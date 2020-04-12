First night of curfew runs smoothly for Oahu and Maui, Mayors urge residents to continue to stay home

HONOLULU(KHON2)–Friday marked the first night of mandatory curfew in Honolulu and Maui counties. Police were out patrolling looking for any nonessential people on the roadways between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Things went smoothly according to Honolulu County Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. But both are urging people to continue to stay home.

“We should not let our guard down. We still need to be serious about this,” Caldwell said after he explained that the first night of curfew was a success.

“It appeared that people are following the curfew. They weren’t out to go drive somewhere to have fun. They were home sleeping and that’s what we wanted…I discussed it with the Honolulu Police Department and they said no citations were issued and no arrests were made,” Caldwell said.

Victorino said most Maui residents also complied.

“Most of the drivers that were stopped were essential workers, people going home, making deliveries, or had a valid reason for being out. We only had five people that were warned that had no valid reason for being out.”

Victorino said he’s giving people a chance to adjust to the curfew, but he hopes they learn quick.

“Come Sunday night, then I’ll be more in the mode of citation oriented.”

Even though people are listening, Victorino said he has had complaints.

“Some people even said, ‘We’re going to sue you now mayor.’ Bring it on. I’m going to do what is right and let the cookie crumble later as it may come. Right now, we need to take care of the people,” Victorino said.

Caldwell said he hasn’t heard too many complaints.

“I’ve heard people saying, ‘Good move.’ I’ve not heard a lot of backlash. The ACLU has raised issues. We want to make sure that we’re not impacting or violating any laws and we’re very careful,” Caldwell explained.

Many are asking if stricter rules and mandates are coming down the pipeline. Both Victorino and Caldwell said, “It depends.”

“Let’s see what happens this weekend and see what other actions need to be taken. I’m hopeful no other actions need to be taken,” Caldwell said.

He also warned against gathering for Easter sunrise service at places like Makapuu Lighthouse and Lanikai Pillboxes

‘We understand the spiritual nature of this but to get close, to gather right now–nothing’s more spiritual than saving lives.”

Curfew resumes Saturday in Maui and Honolulu County at 11 p.m. through Sunday at 5 a.m., and again Sunday at 11 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Kauai also has their nightly curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 3rd.

The curfew in Honolulu extends to anything with wheels including cars, mopeds, bicycles and scooters.

The only exceptions to the curfew are first responders, anyone driving to or from work, anyone making work deliveries, security personnel and people picking up medication.