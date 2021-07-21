First Lady plans to visit an Oahu high school’s vaccination clinic Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First Lady Jill Biden (FLOTUS) will make her first solo trip overseas to lead the U.S. Delegation at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony and plans to make a stop in Hawaii before returning to the White House.

Biden’s first stop was Alaska, where she greeted military and veteran families, as well as visited a medical center to encourage vaccinations.

Biden is expected to land in Tokyo on Thursday, July 22, where she will dine with Japan’s prime minister. The First Lady will also dedicate a room in the Chief of Mission Resident to Irene Hirano Inouye and Sen. Daniel K. Inouye.

Biden will also cheer on team USA during the Olympic Games before flying out to Hawaii.

FLOTUS is expected to arrive on Oahu on Saturday, July 24. The White House said Biden will visit a local high school’s vaccination clinic on Sunday, July 25.

“I think she’s passionate about making sure kids can get the best education they can, and in order to do that next school year that means getting students vaccinated,” Democratic Party of Hawaii chair Tyler Dos Santos-Tam said. “So that they don’t have to worry about catching covid and spreading it to their family and teachers, I think her visiting a vaccination clinic at a high school really re-enforces that message.”

The first lady has made similar stops to encourage Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In June, Biden stopped at a pop-up vaccination clinic at a high school in Texas as young people got their shots.

Biden’s visit comes as Hawaii slowly inches toward the 60% mark for fully vaccinated residents.

“The more that we say, if we want to get back to our regular lives, we need to get to herd immunity,” Dos Santos-Tam said. “Re-enforcing that message is really important and I know the first lady’s visit is going to help to do that.”