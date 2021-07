HONOLULU (KHON2) — First Lady Jill Biden is expected to land in Hawaii over the weekend on her way back from the Tokyo Olympics.

She is scheduled to stop at a vaccination clinic at Waipahu High School. The clinic is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., with Biden expected to be there starting at 1 p.m.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. It’s open to all members of the public 12 years and older.

To make an appointment, click here.