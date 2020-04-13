First Hawaiian Bank’s “Aloha for Hawaii” Campaign

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First Hawaiian Bank announced the launch of its “Aloha for Hawaii” initiative, a special program that offers support to Hawaii restaurants and provides up to $1 million in donations to the Aloha for Hawaii Fund, which has been established to support non-profits with food supply and health and human service programs for those impacted by COVID-19.

FHB’s goal is to generate one million takeout order transactions at restaurants across Hawaii and it plans to donate up to $1 million to local nonprofits as a part of this initiative.

All you need to do to participate is use any FHB debit or credit card to purchase a takeout meal in Hawaii. Each time your card is used at any Hawaii restaurant, First Hawaiian Bank will make a donation on your behalf to the Aloha for Hawaii Fund that supports the charities listed below. There’s no need to keep track of your receipts.

The $1 million donated to the Aloha for Hawaii Fund will support local non-profits who are standing up food supply and health and human service programs that are critical to the community during this health and economic crisis. Generating $1 million takeout meal orders has the ability to produce millions in revenue for the restaurant industry, helping restaurant workers, distributors, farms and other vendors who are dependent on our restaurant orders to stay in business.

“Our community is known for its ability to come together in times of need,” stated Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank Chairman, President and CEO. “Aloha for Hawaii is a way for everyone to come together and support their favorite restaurant and the organizations that help those who are being impacted most by this pandemic.”

The Aloha for Hawaii Fund supports the following non-profits:

Aloha Harvest

Blood Bank of Hawaii

Child and Family Service

Feeding Hawaii Together

Hawaii Foodbank

The Food Basket – Hawaii Island’s Food Bank

Hawaii Meals on Wheels

Kauai Independent Food Bank

Maui Food Bank

