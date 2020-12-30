First Hawaiian Bank waives fees for anyone looking to cash their stimulus checks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) is offering to cash your stimulus check with no fees attached.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The federal government recently passed a $900-billion COVID-19 relief bill, which includes $600 direct stimulus payments to qualifying Americans.

FHB says the free offer is meant to help local community members who do not have banking relationships, by giving them a quick and inexpensively way to cash their stimulus checks.

Participants are not required to be FHB members in order to use this service.

“With so many people in our community impacted by the pandemic, we are waiving fees to cash a stimulus check for both non-customers and customers,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO of First Hawaiian Bank. “We want to do our part to make sure that people can gain access to this much-needed cash as soon as possible.”

Individuals who receive a stimulus check can cash it in at any First Hawaiian Bank branch during regular business hours.

FHB customers may also deposit their check either using an FHB ATM or remotely through FHB’s mobile app.