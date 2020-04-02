First Hawaiian Bank waives ATM fees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) announced that it will begin an ATM Fee Waiver Program through June 30.

Non-First Hawaiian customers can withdraw cash from any of the bank’s network of 270 ATMs throughout Hawaii, without being charged a convenience fee by First Hawaiian Bank.

First Hawaiian Bank customers can use another Hawaii bank’s ATMs, including American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Central Pacific Bank and Hawaii National Bank without incurring fees through the same period.

This program is designed to make access easier and fee-free at ATMs that belong to local Hawaii banks. First Hawaiian Bank customers can use any participating Hawaii bank’s ATM without incurring any additional charges. Non-First Hawaiian Bank customers will not be charged to use an FHB ATM, but should check with their bank to see if they will incur a fee from their bank.

FHB’s ATM network in Hawaii includes locations at all First Hawaiian Bank branches as well as select Zippy’s and 7-11 store locations where open.

For up-to-date information about First Hawaiian’s response to COVID-19, please visit fhb.com/covid19.