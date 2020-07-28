First Hawaiian Bank to re-open five branches on August 3

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First Hawaiian Bank announced that on August 3, 2020, it will re-open five additional branches – two branches on Oahu and one each on Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These branches were selected based on customer needs and are part of the Bank’s latest phase of its re-opening plan.

Customers will be able to complete transactions at the following branches starting on Monday, August 3:

Kahuku – Kahuku Sugar Mill Shopping Center, 56-565 Kamehameha Highway

Wahiawa – 730 California Avenue

Kapaa, Kauai – 4-1366 Kuhio Highway

Wailuku, Maui – 27 Market Street

Kealakekua, Hawaii – 81-6626 Mamalahoa Highway

These branches will operate Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Kupuna hours will continue during the first hour of business daily. This expands FHB’s network of open branches to 44 out of its 58 locations that will be available to service customers in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. For updates on available branches and hours, visit fhb.com/covid19.

Masks are required to be worn in all FHB branches and offices

