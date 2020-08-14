First Hawaiian Bank donates $40,000 as part of its “Aloha for Hawaii” campaign

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On August 14, First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) announced the “Aloha for Hawaii” campaign has donated $40,000 to Hawaii non-profits as part of the fund’s $1 million donation to assist communities impacted by COVID-19.

The “Aloha for Hawaii” initiative generated one million restaurant takeout or delivery orders made by FHB credit and debit card holders. This campaign, which was anticipated to take three months to achieve, raised $1 million in just eight weeks.

With these funds, the “Aloha for Hawaii” campaign delivered widespread impact across local communities.

From April 13 through June 7:

536,000 people received assistance

354,000 meals were provided

8,700 people received health and human services support

The $1 million donation went to non-profits in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

First Hawaiian Bank reported that $25,000 went to Child and Family Service (CFS) for aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are so grateful to have FHB as such a strong supporter of the work we do in the community. The initial gift from the ‘Aloha for Hawaii’ fund allowed us to pilot a new model of outreach and care with the Festival of Hope for Families. These drive-thru events reach families with not only resources, but with services and support that are necessary to help people cope during this time.” – CFS President and CEO, Karen Tan.

To date, CFS’s Festival of Hope for Hawaii has provided more than 2,500 Hawaii families in need with groceries, meals, PPE items, and fun activities during the pandemic crisis.

In addition, the Maui County Farm Bureau received $15,000 and stated they will be using the funds to extend their Food Product Purchase Program (FPPP), an initiative to purchase produce from local farms and distribute to communities in need. The program has purchased and distributed 678,954 pounds of food to date and works with 22 Maui farms.

“We are so grateful for First Hawaiian Bank Foundation’s generous donation to the Maui County Farm Bureau. This is truly one of the most difficult times to be farming,” said Teena Rasmussen, board president, Maui County Farm Bureau. “This gesture has been a morale boost to our farmers who have continued to plant to feed our community. Donations like this keep our farmers in business. Our heartfelt thanks to First Hawaiian.”

According to First Hawaiian Bank, the “Aloha for Hawaii” Fund also contributed to the following non-profits as part of the initiative:

Aloha Harvest

Blood Bank of Hawaii

Feeding Hawaii Together

Hawaii Foodbank

Hawaii Meals on Wheels

Kauai Independent Food Bank

Maui Food Bank

The Food Basket – Hawaii Island’s Food Bank

The Henry Kapono Foundation

The Institute for Human Services

Salvation Army Guam

Todu Guam

Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation (Saipan)

Karidat Social Services (Saipan)

