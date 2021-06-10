First drawing for state’s vaccine incentive program to be held June 11

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is still time to get vaccinated and sign up to win a prize through the state’s “HI Got Vaccinated” program.

All residents who are 18 years and older and have received at least one shot of the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to enter. Prizes include a free trip to Las Vegas, 100,000 Hawaiian Miles, free Zippy’s for a year and more.

All entries must be received by 11:59 pm on June 30, but a winner will be announced each week starting with the first drawing, which is set to take place on Friday, June 11.

