First COVID vaccination drive-thru clinic for keiki ages 5 to 11 to be held at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following FDA and CDC authorization for kids between the ages of five to 11 to receive Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, several locations across Hawaii are offering the shots to the new age bracket. The doses are just one-third of the amount given to teens and adults.

There are about 120,000 kids eligible to receive the shots in Hawaii. Click here for a list of locations.

The first drive-thru vaccination clinic for keiki will launch this weekend at Aloha Stadium. Pre-registration is required. Click here to make an appointment.

A joint press conference between Hawaii Pacific Health, the Department of Health (DOH) and the Honolulu Fire Department was held on Monday to explain the process and workflow. The site can accommodate 720 cars on each day. There are no limits on how many people per car can get vaccinated, but organizers are expecting two to four people in each vehicle.

The DOH last reported that about 150 schools have signed up to serve as coronavirus vaccination sites — ranging from public, charter, as well as private schools. With younger children getting the vaccine, officials said it is important for both the kids and their parents to feel comfortable with the whole process.

“Parents will be invited to attend the vaccination, and then the waiting area — the observation area after the vaccination,” said Brooks Baehr, DOH spokesperson.

The vaccination will likely be done in large areas, such as a gymnasium or under a tent outside. Consent forms will be sent out ahead of time and will also be available at the school.