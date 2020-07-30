HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department confirmed that one of its firefighters has tested positive for COVID-19.
This firefighter is with the Hawaii Kai Fire Station and has been placed on leave. The employee will self-isolate until further notice, officials say.
According to HFD, affected employees have been sent home. They were instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The department says that all trucks, equipment, and the fire station have been sanitized and disinfected. Employees are being reassigned to allow the station to remain operational.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Local celebrity Tiny Tadani arrested for violating mandatory quarantine
- Firefighter from Hawaii Kai Fire Station tests positive for COVID-19
- Topgolf development at Ala Wai Driving Range put on hold due to pandemic
- Reporter covering COVID not prepared to see grandmother succumb to pandemic
- WATCH: Honolulu mayor discusses city’s response in recent spike in COVID-19 cases