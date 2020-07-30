Firefighter from Hawaii Kai Fire Station tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department confirmed that one of its firefighters has tested positive for COVID-19.

This firefighter is with the Hawaii Kai Fire Station and has been placed on leave. The employee will self-isolate until further notice, officials say.

According to HFD, affected employees have been sent home. They were instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The department says that all trucks, equipment, and the fire station have been sanitized and disinfected. Employees are being reassigned to allow the station to remain operational.

