Fire department uses electrostatic to clean stations, fire trucks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is changing its cleaning methods after two firefighters at the Kalihi Uka fire station tested positive for the virus.

“What we been doing is we have standard operating guidelines for disinfecting and de-sanitizing our stations,” said HFD Chief Manuel Neves. “We have been following that. But just recently, in fact, in the last day, we got the five units that provide this electrostatic method of cleaning the fire stations and fire trucks.”

That electrostatic method creates a barrier to stop germs from spreading on surfaces.

Chief Neves says that all 43 stations will be cleaned like this by the end of the Thursday, April 2.