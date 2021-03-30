Financial assistance still needed one year after start of pandemic, what options are available

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is a little more than a year into the pandemic.

Even though the economy seems to be on the road to recovery, many families are still struggling to make ends meet.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Some need financial assistance, while others need the bare necessities, like food.

One of the things that has become increasingly difficult for people to pay off is rent. Hawaii Catholic Charities tells KHON2, people continue to call in, saying they need rental assistance.

“Even though the economy is still opening up, that doesn’t mean everybody gets to go back to work,” said Jillian Okamoto, division administrator for Hawaii Catholic Charities. “If people are still slowly just going back to work, they’re not getting their full paychecks all at once, either. They could still be only working ten hours versus their usual 40.”

Okamoto said, Hawaii Catholic Charities’ recent rental assistance program received 10,000 applicants in January, however, only 2,000 slots were open.

“We’ve seen people who have not been receiving income for the past like six months,” said Okamoto. “It’s really unfortunate. It’s very sad, but those were the ones that we were able to prioritize at first.”

It’s not just rental assistance in high demand, but Hawaii Food Bank food distribution popups as well. The organization holds four a month, and they say those spots run out quickly.

“Typically when we open up the registration, they typically fill up the spots,” said Danny Schlag, Hawaii FoodBank spokesperson. “Usually 400 or so. They usually fill up within a few minutes.”

He said the need for food hasn’t slowed down over the course of the pandemic. Many who reached out for help are still signing up for these food distribution events.

“We’re still experiencing some economic delays with things reopening,” said Schlag. “Not only did those people ask for help for the first time but now they’re finding themselves in need for ongoing months. That’s really kind of a new phenomenon for a lot of people.”

Schlag said one upside is that they are receiving canned donations again along with monetary donations. So those have helped increase their stock, but they will need more as the pandemic continues.

For those that have been out of a job for months, growing bills has also become a problem.

Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) said about 16,000 residents are behind on bills, and their average balance owed right now is $1,500, but it’s quickly climbing.

“It’s just been a steady increase because a lot of folks have not been able to get back to work,” said Shannon Tangonan, HECO spokesperson.

HECO disconnections have been suspended through to May 31, but that date is fast approaching. Tangonan said there are some options available to help get rid of the debt. The City and County of Honolulu is offering a rent and utility program starting April 5 and HECO said it is continuing to offer a payment plan.

“It’s not an either or situation, you can get financial assistance and you can also be on a payment arrangement, so we want customers to know that they can take advantage of all these different options,” said Tangonan.