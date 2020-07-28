Financial assistance available to help HECO customers pay electric bill

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Hawaiian Electric Company is offering help for those struggling to pay their electric bill.

There are also several government programs and non-profit agencies offering to help as well. That includes the COVID-19 Hardship Fund, The Hawaii Emergency Laulima Partnership Program and additional CARES funding for certain households.

HECO is also offering its own payment assistance programs.

In March, the utility suspended its collection efforts.

Disconnection notices and disconnections for non-payments will resume after September 1. Meanwhile, late fees will resume after September 15th.

