Film, TV production allowed to resume on Oahu

Hawaii is an iconic spot for the film industry. On Oahu, film and television production has been allowed to operate since this past Friday and there’s already interest to start up again.

The Honolulu Film Office tells us there are many local companies that wanted and needed to get back to work. Some may have also figured out a way to do what’s called “remote production.”

Hawaii has been the backdrop for blockbuster movies like Jurassic Park and World. While the film industry may not get as big as tourism, one lawmaker says it can be one of the economic drivers for the state as it looks to diversify.

“We need to have other industries and here’s one of those other industries that already have a foothold in our local economy,” said Senator Glenn Wakai, the Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism Senate Committee Chair.

“It was very important to us to find a way to get something started because after 9/11 and after the Great Recession in 2008, the film industry has been an amazing source of economic development at that time,” said Film Commissioner Walea Constantinau of the Honolulu Film Office.

Constantinau says she’s already issued three permits on Friday.

“It is a three-person crew. I was never more excited to issue a permit for a three-person crew,” she said.

Officials understand it will take some time for the industry to get going, but it’s a start. There will be safety guidelines for production crews, involving face coverings, physical distancing, and proper sanitation.

“For the smaller productions, it is certainly doable. The larger productions are working very closely with all the unions to figure out how do we do it,” said Constantinau.

We’re told local productions have figured out how to do remote production with a local crew but a director is off-island like in Los Angeles or New York.

“With one camera feed being on location. The other camera feed going directly into the director’s house from here. So it’s exciting to see if that remote work will be something that we can capitalize on. That people will feel comfortable about doing. So that’s going to be a new aspect,” said Constantinau.

Constantinau tells us she’s had a number of calls about people wanting to know when they are going to open because Hawaii has become a safe place compared to other areas.