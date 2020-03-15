7th positive COVID-19 case announced in Hawaii, all cases related to travel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another presumptive positive case for the coronavirus has been announced, bringing up the state total to seven cases on March 15.

A total of about 80 test results received from Clinical Labs of Hawaii on March 14 are being reviewed by the Department of Health. Three of the test results were positive and the rest of the test results were negative. Some of the negative reports were duplicated and required additional review.

According to Governor David Ige, the seventh case is an Oahu resident who returned from a trip to Florida with the entire family on March 8. The next day, the patient reported having a cough and was then tested on March 10. That person is self-isolating from the rest of the family and is staying in a bedroom with a dedicated bathroom. Other family members have been advised to remain at home, quarantined and isolated away from the sick family member.

The sixth case announced on March 14 is located on Maui. County officials said the result came back positive for one ‘Person Under Investigation’ on Maui.

The patient is a female flight attendant on Air Canada who is a visitor to Maui island. State officials say that they believe she is a citizen of Canada. The woman reportedly stayed at the Royal Lahaina Resort on Maui and began to show symptoms on March 9. Her last flight was reportedly on March 8.

“We believe that the risk to any passengers on the previous flight is low,” Ige said.

State officials said that a specimen was collected on March 11. It was reported that the woman was exposed to a confirmed case in Germany on March 4. Because of the notification of exposure and the symptoms she began to show, the woman self-isolated herself at the Royal Lahaina Resort Hotel after she received a positive test result.

She was later moved by the AMR to a Lahaina clinic. Officials emphasized that she is no longer at the resort and that she is currently in isolation monitored by the State Health Department.

Prior to this announcement around 6:40 p.m. on March 14, Honolulu officials announced the fifth positive case. According to Ige on March 15, the patient is an Oahu resident who traveled to Colorado between February 29 through March 7. That patient reportedly started showing symptoms on March 9 and was tested on March 11.

Officials say that the family members of that patient were advised to stay at home and self-quarantine. A child in the home later started exhibiting respiratory symptoms and was tested by the Department of Health. That test sample came back negative for COVID-19. The child’s preschool was notified that a relative in the home tested positive.

“There is no risk for the children at the preschool of the staff,” Ige said. “The child will not be returning to the preschool until after the quarantine period is completed.”

Hawaii’s first confirmed case is an adult male who had been on the Grand Princess and is currently in mild to moderate condition. The second case announced is an elderly adult of Oahu who had traveled from Washington State, fell ill, and traveled back to Hawaii. The patient is currently in serious condition.

On March 13, two more cases were announced by Kauai officials. According to the State, a visiting couple from the mainland arrived on Maui on March 2 and stayed at a hotel in Lahaina. On March 8, the couple then traveled to Kauai on Hawaiian Airlines flight 149 and reportedly stayed at the Kauai Marriot Resort, which is located in Lihue.

