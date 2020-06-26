FHB’s Aloha for Hawaii Campaign donates more than $1 million to non-profits, generates $24.5 million for restaurants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First Hawaiian Bank announced that the “Aloha for Hawaii” campaign, which launched on April 13, reached its one million restaurant takeout or delivery purchase goal in just eight weeks, generating $24.5 million in support for the restaurant industry. Through the “Aloha for Hawaii” Fund the organization is donating a total of $1 million, plus an additional $25,000 through its partnership with Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation, to Hawaii, Guam and Saipan non-profits providing food supply and health and human service assistance for over 536,000 people impacted by COVID-19.

The “Aloha for Hawaii” initiative was established as a special program to offer much-needed support to local restaurants while at the same time providing critical funds to non-profit organizations that support those people most at risk during this time. From April 13 through June 7, the “Aloha for Hawaii” campaign delivered widespread impact across our community and touched people in a variety of ways:

536,000 people received assistance

354,000 meals were provided

8,700 people received health and human services support

“Supporting our local community has always been an important priority for us at First Hawaiian Bank, and with the ‘Aloha for Hawaii’ Fund we were able to address both the economic impact to the restaurant industry while reaching out to 536,000 people who needed assistance,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank Chairman, President and CEO. “I want to thank our customers for stepping up and joining this initiative to help our local restaurants stay afloat with over one million restaurant transactions in just eight short weeks.”

The “Aloha for Hawaii” Fund contributed to the following non-profits as part of this initiative:

Aloha Harvest

Blood Bank of Hawaii

Child and Family Service

Feeding Hawaii Together

Hawaii Foodbank

Hawaii Meals on Wheels

Kauai Independent Food Bank

Maui Food Bank

The Food Basket – Hawaii Island’s Food Bank

The Henry Kapono Foundation

The Institute for Human Services

Salvation Army Guam

Todu Guam

Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation (Saipan)

Karidat Social Services (Saipan)

Restaurant takeout or delivery purchases made by FHB credit or debit card customers were counted for the campaign. It was anticipated that it would take three months to reach the one million take out purchase goal. With FHB’s cardholder support, the bank reached its goal in just eight weeks, which led to $1 million donated to the “Aloha for Hawaii” Fund plus an additional $25,000 from the Motiv8 Foundation. For more information, click here.