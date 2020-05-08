Fewer ‘Young Brothers’ sails to Big Island and Maui County begin

Fewer sails by Young Brothers LLC. started this week for the Big Island and Maui County, this means changes on the delivery of goods, and some business owners said they had to work quickly on short notice to adapt to the new shipment schedule.

Under an emergency temporary change to sailing schedules, the state’s Public Utilities Commission, green-lit Young Brothers request to reduce its operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said cargo volumes are down by 30%, the changes include reduced shipments to Molokai from twice to once a week.

The CFO of the Friendly Market Center, Kit Okimoto, said the weekly shipment changes how they order goods and how they store them.

“Everyone on the island was used to having fresh freight come in on Mondays on Thursdays,” Okimoto said. “So having it come all at once and then having to fit it all in one place and pull some of it, slowly over the next couple of days it’s going to take some time to get used to.”

Cargo to Molokai is now scheduled to arrive on Sundays.

The Molokai Chamber of Commerce President, Robert Stephenson, said Young Brothers is helping meet some storage needs of merchants, although access is limited to pick-up on Mondays and once mid-week.

Robertson said, “We are grateful Young Brothers has provided the additional cold and frozen storage on their dock, but the only access they have to that is on Wednesday to pick up a second load to reach the grocery stores, and it is not in-and-out access like in a warehouse.”

A weekly barge does complicate the shelf-life of fresh produce and dairy products, Okimoto said they will increase air freight shipments, but that raises travel costs about sixfold.

Okimoto said, “We are going to continue to air freight product in and air freight more as needed, we are going to absorbs as much of that cost as we can, but ultimately some of that is going to end up being passed to the consumer.”

The Thursday barge to Maui was also suspended, while routes to Lanai and Hilo are reduced to once a week.

A Young Brothers sailing schedule for the two counties can be found here.

In a statement, Jay Ana, president of Young Brothers, LLC. said:

“We take our role to provide critically needed interisland transportation of cargo seriously, especially now as many businesses and families face unprecedented challenges as a result of COVID-19. With cargo volumes down by nearly 30 percent, we have implemented these temporary changes to ensure that Young Brothers can emerge from this crisis stronger and ready to serve our island communities.”

The COVID-19 pandemic also forced company leaders to take pay-cuts, freeze hiring opportunities, and defer non-critical equipment and port improvements.

Some merchants understand the changes by Young Brothers to stay afloat but hope this is truly temporary.

Stephenson said, “It is in the best interest of Molokai for Young Brothers to continue to stay in business, but with that said, Molokai still needs two sailings, so we are hoping that after the impacts of COVID have lifted a bit, we are able to get back to the twice-weekly barge.”

The USPS said the sailing schedule changes will have minimal effect on its postal operations, most of its inter-island mail travels by air.