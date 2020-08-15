Festival of Hope on Kauai to help more than 300 families

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Families in need have already responded to the Festival of Hope that is helping people during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Child and Family Service organization already has all the families it plans to assist at the Aug. 15 Festival of Hope in Lihue.
No more families will be accepted as registration was required, and they have reached the maximum of over 300 families.
The drive-thru event gives families resources, services, and chef-prepared meals who need help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was a similar event held in Waimanalo on Aug. 8.
