Festival of Hope in Lihue helps more than 300 families

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Volunteers on Kauai handed out food, resources and supplies to help families get through the pandemic.

It was the latest in a series of statewide drive-through giveaway’s was part of Child and Family Service’s Festival of Hope for families.

More than 300 families signed up for the Aug. 15 giveaway at Vidinha Stadium in Lihue.

The handouts included card and board games, parenting and family resources, school supplies, stress relief ideas and chef-prepared meals.

