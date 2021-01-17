Festival of Hope helps more than 200 families in Ocean View on the Big Island

OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Festival of Hope for Families drive-thru event was held in the Ocean View area of the Big Island on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

Hosted by Child and Family Service, the event provided groceries, chef-prepared meals, resources, and screenings to more than 200 families in need.

Families also received a Lokahi Kit filled with children’s books, card games and activity books.

Child and Family Service coordinated the giveaways during the COVID-19 pandemic with the support of local businesses, community organizations, and individual donors.