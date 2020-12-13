Festival of Hope helps Kauai families

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY: CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICE

ANAHOLA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Families on Kauai got groceries, and chef prepared meals at the Festival of Hope on Sunday, Dec. 12.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

It happened in Anahola at a drive thru event with the help of Child and Family Services and the The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation.

More than 250 families had access to resources, children’s educational items, and PPE.

Latest Stories on KHON2

  • COURTESY: CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICE
  • COURTESY: CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICE
  • COURTESY: CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICE
  • COURTESY: CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICE
  • COURTESY: CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICE
  • COURTESY: CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICE
  • COURTESY: CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICE
  • COURTESY: CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICE
  • COURTESY: CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICE
  • COURTESY: CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICE
  • COURTESY: CHILD AND FAMILY SERVICE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories