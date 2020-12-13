Festival of Hope helps Kauai families

ANAHOLA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Families on Kauai got groceries, and chef prepared meals at the Festival of Hope on Sunday, Dec. 12.
It happened in Anahola at a drive thru event with the help of Child and Family Services and the The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation.
More than 250 families had access to resources, children’s educational items, and PPE.
