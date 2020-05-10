Festival of Hope gave out meals, gifts, groceries, and smiles

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A drive-thru festival in Ewa Beach to bring smiles to family’s faces.

Child and family services held their “Festival of Hope” on May 9. They handed out chef-prepared meals, groceries, goodie bags for the kids, and special items just for mom.

“We’re giving them special gifts just to really try to make Mother’s Day special for them coz it’s a tough time and everyone still deserves to have a wonderful Mother’s Day,” said Child & Family Service President and CEO Karen Tan.

“What we wanted is a fun way for everyone to be out of the house safely, gathered together, getting the resources that they need, and making mothers feel really appreciated this weekend,” said Under My Umbrella Owner Amanda Noguchi.

Organizers also offered special services to anyone in need.

