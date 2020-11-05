Female Kauai resident tests positive for COVID-19, active island case toll rises to 6

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported by the Kauai District Health Office on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to health officials, the case is a female resident who recently traveled off of Kauai. The woman began to show symptoms after she returned home and was tested through her medical provider.

A male visitor also tested positive for the virus, officials added. The man recently traveled from the mainland and his positive pre-travel test was reported after he arrived on Kauai. However, health officials said this case will not be added to the island’s total case count because it was diagnosed out-of-state.

Both individuals are in isolation and a close contact investigation is underway.

Kauai health officials also reported that three people were released from isolation. This included one person who was hospitalized.

There are six active cases on Kauai and a cumulative total of 68 cases and one probable case. One person remains hospitalized and another person with the virus was hospitalized on Wednesday.

Latest Stories on KHON2