FEMA grants Hawaii $87M to open more COVID-19 vaccination sites

Coronavirus
RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents will soon have more options on where to get their COVID-19 vaccines following the latest federal grant.

The state has received $87.4 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to open multiple, state-led community vaccination sites.

“Funds will reimburse expenses for medical and support staff; personal protective equipment; facility costs and supplies required to store, handle, transport and administer vaccines; and efforts to share public information regarding vaccinations,” the news release said.

According to the news release, FEMA’s Public Assistance program will provide the initial $87.4 million of the $174.8 million expedited project.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to governments and certain private nonprofits following a presidential disaster declaration to quickly respond to major emergencies.

