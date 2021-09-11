FEMA deploys 30 clinicians to Hawaii to aid in administering COVID treatments

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A federal team of 30 civilians is being deployed to Hawaii to help administer antibody therapy to treat coronavirus patients.

Monoclonal antibody treatments have received emergency use authorization by the FDA.

Doctors say it’s another tool to help avoid health complications from COVID, and it helps to reduce the number of people in hospitals.

But health officials emphasize it is not a substitute for the vaccine.

The federal team is expected to arrive a week from Sunday.

They will be stationed at hospitals or federally qualified health centers across the state.