FEMA approves grant that will provide an extra $300 in weekly benefits to Hawaii’s unemployed

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Aug. 29 that it approved a $193,933,095 grant to Hawaii.

The nearly $200 million grant will provide those who are unemployed due to COVID-19 with an additional $300 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefit.

But U.S. Senator Brian Schatz does not believe that it is enough.

“While this new funding will provide some immediate help, it’s not enough for Hawaii families who are struggling to make ends meet,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), who is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We’ll continue working to secure more federal funding to help Hawaii get through this tough time.”

