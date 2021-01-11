Federal judge rules “Proud Boys Hawaii” leader released on bond, not allowed to travel out of Oahu for alleged involvement in US Capitol riot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Judge Wes Reber Porter has allowed Nicholas Ochs to be released on unsecured bond of $5,000.

“Proud Boys Hawaii” leader and former political candidate Nicolas Ochs appeared in federal court via telephone on Monday, Jan. 11, after being arrested by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the US Capitol riot.

Ochs is not allowed to travel out of Oahu.

He’s scheduled for another court appearance in federal court in Washington D.C on Jan. 15 in which he will appear by video conference.

but can go to DC only for court purposes if necessary.