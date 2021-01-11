HONOLULU (KHON2) — Judge Wes Reber Porter has allowed Nicholas Ochs to be released on unsecured bond of $5,000.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
“Proud Boys Hawaii” leader and former political candidate Nicolas Ochs appeared in federal court via telephone on Monday, Jan. 11, after being arrested by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the US Capitol riot.
Ochs is not allowed to travel out of Oahu.
He’s scheduled for another court appearance in federal court in Washington D.C on Jan. 15 in which he will appear by video conference.
He’s not allowed to travel out of Oahu, but can go to DC only for court purposes if necessary.
- What does the Coronavirus Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) loan cover, and how can I seek forgiveness of the loan?
- Federal judge rules “Proud Boys Hawaii” leader released on bond, not allowed to travel out of Oahu for alleged involvement in US Capitol riot
- NBA’s first Black female CEO helped transform culture of NBA franchise
- Higher calling: Former NFL player helps children through ‘art activism’
- Hawaii’s Taaga Tuulima to take next step in football career at Hula Bowl