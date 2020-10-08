Federal government sending 420,000 antigen tests to Hawaii

Hawaii will receive 27,000 rapid antigen tests a week — 420,000 by the end of 2020 — from the federal government.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii will receive 27,000 rapid antigen tests a week — 420,000 by the end of 2020 — from the federal government.

Gov. Ige made the announcement on Oct. 7, and says these tests will primarily be for long-term care facilities to do more frequent resident and staff screening.

The tests can also be used on-site at schools when students go back on-campus.

The nasal swab tests by Abbott do not need a machine to process results, and will show positive or negative within minutes.

Antigen tests are less sensitive than machine-processed PCR platforms, and antigens are also prone to false positives, experts have told KHON.

