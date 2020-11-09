Federal funds of $1.8 million helps low-income renters in Housing Choice Voucher program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii will get $1.8 million in federal money to help people who are in the Housing Choice Voucher program.
This money helps people who are already in the program that lost their job or have less income due to the pandemic.
The HCV program helps very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market.
Approximately 13,000 Hawaii households are in section 8 housing.
Before the pandemic, HCV voucher holders were required to pay 30 percent of their income towards rent, and the voucher covered the difference. Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, tenants affected by the pandemic can pay less than 30 percent toward rent and this new funding for the HCV program new funding will offset the difference.
The Hawaii Public Housing Authority will receive a $1,030,609 grant, and the County of Maui will receive a $789,655 grant.
