FDA may approve Pfizer’s booster shots for adults aged 18 and older soon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could approve Pfizer’s booster shot for all adults aged 18 and older — regardless of occupation and age — as soon as Friday, Nov. 19.

Twelve states have already opened booster eligibility due to a rise in coronavirus cases. The Department of Health (DOH) said it will be ready if an announcement is made.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“Allowing booster shots for anyone who is 18 or older and got their initial series more than six months ago will make it a lot easier for people to understand,” said Brooks Baehr, DOH spokesperson.

At-risk populations are currently eligible for booster shots, including people who live and work in high-risk settings, as well as those 65 years or older and who received the Moderna or Pfizer shots at least six months ago. Adults aged 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago are also eligible.

“It’s a massive help. We’ve done 138,919 boosters already; so, that’s about 10% of our population. That’s important because people’s immunity begin to wane. It’s been more than six months for a lot of people,” explained Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

Once approval has been given, the DOH said it has enough booster shots. They also want to remind the public that shots and booster shots can be mix-and-match, as well.

“A lot of people are recommending that you go ahead and get into the Pfizer or Moderna because mixing the J&J with that mRNA vaccine will give you added protection,” added Baehr.

Health officials also want to remind the public that booster shots have been around for years and many vaccines do require boosters over time.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

“The holidays are right around the corner. We want to get together with our friends and loved ones to celebrate the holidays, and a booster can be an important part of that,” Baehr said.

Moderna is also seeking emergency use for adults 18 and older; that update may also be expected Friday.