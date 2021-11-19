FDA, CDC expands COVID booster shot eligibility to all adults: Here’s where to get them in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, Nov. 19, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded COVID booster shot eligibility to include all adults aged 18 and older — regardless of age or occupation.

Many CVS Health and Walgreens locations across Hawaii will begin offering boosters for these eligible individuals. Booster shots will be given to individuals who received their second Pfizer or Moderna dose at least six months before. Those who got the Johnson & Johnson can get a booster shot after at least two months.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Here is a list of locations all adults aged 18 and older can receive a booster shot in Hawaii:

CVS Health will begin offering Pfizer or Moderna booster shots to all adults beginning Saturday, Nov. 20, at about 10,000 pharmacy locations across the country. To schedule an appointment, click here.

Walgreens will be offering either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster shots in stores nationwide. To schedule an appointment, click here.

“We’ve been getting booster shots for measles, mumps, chickenpox, tetanus, whooping cough and other diseases for years. Now the research shows boosters will help protect us from COVID-19,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

According to evidence from the CDC, the initial series of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines provide significant protection against hospitalization from COVID and death; however, over time that protection decreases. Booster shots provide additional protection by reenergizing our bodies’ defense systems.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Health officials have also stated that it is OK to mix and match brands of their initial vaccine and booster shot. According to the CDC, other eligible individuals include people aged 65 and older, as well as those 18 and older who work in a high-risk setting or who have an underlying disease. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, click here.