HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fashion designer Manaola Yap and his mom’s hula halau are in the half-time show for the Hula Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

Dancers in Hula Halau Manaola under the direction of Kumu Hula Nani Lim Yap will be featured in the show as Manaola recites a poem about what hula means to him. This video was directed by Tracey Niimi.

Kumu Hula Nani Lim Yap and Manaola Yap, Kamuela, Hawaii, Jan. 30, 2021 (Tracey Niimi)

The 75th Hula Bowl is at Aloha Stadium at 4:30 p.m. with no spectators.