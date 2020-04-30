Farrington launches Project HOPE to help those in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Farrington Complex Schools launched a project to support families in need, and they need your help.

Project HOPE, or Helping Our People Endure will provide 1,000 care packages consisting of nonperishable food, cleaning supplies, masks, toiletries, and other items.

They hope to distribute these care packages on Saturday, May 2, at Farrington High School from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Donations are being accepted if you’d like to help fill these care packages. Contact Farrington High School at 305-5012.