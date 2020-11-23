Farmers market opens Sundays in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Lokahi Kailua Market is a farmer’s market that is open on Sundays.

In addition to produce, there are flowers, cooked food, crafts, jewelry, and even keiki activities.

To keep things as safe and healthy as possible the event has hand sanitizer stations and enforces mask wearing.

The market is open Sundays 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in a covered parking lot at 340 Uluniu St. in Kailua next to Assagio’s on Oahu.