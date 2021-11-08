Fans return to the stands as UH at-home games gear up

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saturday’s University of Hawaii football game drew about 6,000 fans to the stands.



University staff said the game went fairly smooth, but with more home games scheduled down the road it is important spectators know what to expect in advance.

The UH Warriors football game was an important step for the university sports community and fans. It was the first at home football game that allowed for full capacity. About a two-thirds of the Clarence T.C. Athletic Complex was filled.

“We’re used to having this type of capacity crowds,” University of Hawaii’s Spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl said. “So 5,000 fans wasn’t big a stretch for us at all we were definitely ready. But we want to make sure that we’re ready moving forward as we start to sell out the Ching athletic complex for the rest of the season.”

The indoor capacity for the Stan Sheriff Center is 10,000 people. The message for the fans planning to attend indoor games this week is similar. Complete the health questionnaire through the Lumisight application at least 24 hours in advance and avoid delays or possibly being turned away.

“We do have staff that actually verify all of the vaccination information that’s uploaded,” Meisenzahl said. “So we’ve been doing this for the entire campus community. These aren’t rules just for the fans at UH, these are rules that are in place for everyone who wants to come to campus right now.”

For now, no food or beverage are allowed at the games, only water will be permitted. People are asked to keep their masks on when not drinking.

Aaron and Shelly Okubo recently traveled to California to watch the Wahine volleyball team in action. They made arrangements before Governor David Ige allowed fans on the stands.

They are excited to finally attend a home game.

Shelley Okubo said, “OMG! I can’t wait! I can’t wait until Friday comes.”

As soon as keiki reach full vaccination status, children will be allowed in, too.