Family remembers Willie Reopoamo Talamoa who passed away from coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green said on Aug. 22 that a 36-year-old frontline worker passed away from coronavirus.

KHON2 learned that Willie Reopoamo Talamoa worked at Institute for Human Services in Iwilei.

The family says he leaves behind is his girlfriend Lani, daughter Leilie, his father Poamo, his mother Angie, who is also an employee at IHS, a brother, sister, grandmother Kopa Talamoa, many aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family shared the following statement:

He was proud of his Kalihi roots and did anything to get the kids off the streets and to encourage them to use their talents on the field and courts. We are deeply saddened to lose Willie but we trust in god and know that for Willie to be absent here with us is for him to be present with the Lord! We would like to send a big mahalo for the outpouring of love & prayers on social media, through phone calls and texts. All we ask is for your prayers during this time of mourning for our family! Willie’s legacy will live on in our hearts and our memories as we continue to fight the good fight and not let his death be in vain! Be blessed, stay blessed & God bless, love you all! The Talamoa family

