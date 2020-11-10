Family Programs Hawaii to hold drive-through holiday party for foster kids

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While many events have been canceled entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic, Family Programs Hawaii will still be holding its annual holiday party for hundreds of Hawaii’s foster kids.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

This year’s 22nd annual event will be a drive-through to allow for social distancing.

Alana Anderson of Family Programs Hawaii says the event is more than just a party.

“Being separated from family for a foster child is hard enough on a normal daily basis, but then you add in the holidays and it’s extremely difficult,” Anderson explained.

According to Family Programs Hawaii, the organization is expecting to give gifts to roughly 800 fosters kids.

If you would like to help a child’s holiday wishes come true, you can donate money for a gift by clicking here.

Latest Stories on KHON2