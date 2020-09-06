Family linked to Big Island COVID-19 cluster makes an emotional plea to the public

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A family linked to a growing coronavirus cluster on the Big Island is making an emotional plea to the public.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Mary Benevides was in shock when she found out her 77-year-old father Walter Santos Sr. had COVID-19. She knew it was possible, but hoped he wouldn’t get it.

“Just take it seriously if you love your family. If you love anybody within your community, take it seriously,” said Benevides.

She said it’s been like an emotional roller-coaster. She and her siblings have been grappling with the uncertainty brought on by the virus, praying their father will pull through. Her message to others–COVID-19 is very real.

Santos is one of the 54 residents and 18 staff at the Yukio Okutsu State Veteran’s Home with the virus.

Cases inside the home exploded after an asyptomatic staff member tested positive in late August.

Benevides said her father has a fever, body aches and loss of appetite, but nothing too serious, so far.

“He is isolated right now and semi sedated. He’s on IV fluids to keep him as nourished and as strong as they can. Right now he doesn’t have an appetite so they are monitoring that.”

She believes that Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home is doing all they can for her father and to prevent further spread.

But she still worries.

Her father has underlying health conditions and had suffered a stroke last year. She is well aware of what could happen and knowing that five residents from the home have already died from COVID-19, makes her even more anxious.

New tests show that a sixth person previously reported to have died from coronavirus, did not have it.

“To know that there are people within that facility that my dad knew that he won’t get to see again and they won’t get to see their families, it’s really hard. I just I think, I’m trying to pray that I don’t get the phone call that my dad is one of them,” Benevides said as tears rolled down her cheeks.

Benevides is urging everyone to take the virus seriously–practice social distancing and wear a mask.

“It’s not that hard to do your part and to be a good part of it. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s more uncomfortable to lose somebody you love.”

Latest Stories on KHON2