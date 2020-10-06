Family files lawsuit against operator of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2)– A family has filed a lawsuit against the operators of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.

The Honolulu law firm Davis Levin Livingston confirms on Oct. 5 it filed a claim on behalf of the family of Yukio Okutsu resident William J. Zerfuss alleging medical malpractice and negligence against the Avalon Health Care companies.

Avalon has been in charge of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home since 2007.

Zerfuss served in the Korean War. He went into the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in April 2020. He is survived by his daughter and her family who are residents of Kamuela on the Big Island.

