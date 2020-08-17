Family Court employee at the Honolulu District Court tests COVID-positive, Hawaii State Judiciary reports

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii State Judiciary reported on Sunday, Aug. 16, that a Family Court employee at the Honolulu District Court has tested positive for the COVID-19.

This brings the positive case total for state judiciary employees to four.

Two Oahu Kapolei Family Court employees and a South Kohala District Court employee on Hawaii island previously tested positive.

The affected employee last worked on Thursday, got tested on Friday, and received a positive test result today. Employees with close prolonged contact with the affected individual have been identified and told not to go to work tomorrow.

The employee will return to work when medically cleared to do so.

