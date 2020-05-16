Families line up for balloons and gifts for an alternate graduation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The graduation season kicks off this weekend with Campbell High School. Even though graduations will look different this year, that won’t stop some families from going all out with the celebration.

At Party City in Waikele, which opened Friday, there were long lines that stretched around the corner of the store, with many trying to nab last minute balloons and decorations.

Following the 6-foot distance rule in line, many waited for hours just to get in the door.

Lisa Lapa, went early to pick up 2020 balloons for her daughter, who will be graduating from the University of Hawaii this weekend.

“I have to honor her, so I stood in line in the hot sun to order her balloons,” said Lapa.

Even though traditional graduation ceremony has been cancelled, Lapa still wants to make it special. She’s throwing her daughter a surprise party with close family.

“Although there isn’t any ceremony, we’re still celebrating her because she worked so hard for her masters,” said Lapa.

Shyanne Santos-Rios is graduating Friday night as part of the Campbell High School class of 2020.

“Today we’re going to watch the virtual graduation,” said Santos-Rios. “But it is bittersweet because I won’t be able to see my friends.”

To make up for it, family and friends are still giving gifts in their own way.

“People are going to drive by the house and honk, wave, give leis [and] balloons also,” said Santos-Rios.

Traditions are changing, and so are the gifts people are giving.

Monty Pereira, Watanabe Floral general manager said, their most popular items aren’t lei, but graduations packs.

“The supply chain on the lei is still very, very problematic so we’ve resorted to doing things outside of lei – making arm bouquets and making balloon bouquets, and we have some huge chocolate covered fortune cookie graduation packs that we’ve put together,” said Pereira.

Another change at Watanabe Floral is lei and graduation gifts can now be mailed to a loved one, even on the mainland.

“What we can do is, no matter where you are in the world if you just go to our website, we’ll deliver it to the home for you, so you don’t have to worry about coming to pick up,” said Pereira.

Pereira said he’s expecting it to get much busier next weekend with many more graduations coming up. He recommends checking online first to see what stores may have available.