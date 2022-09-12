HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii announced on Sept. 9, that they will be lifting all of its remaining face mask requirements on its campuses and properties this month.

The university said they decided to lift the remaining mask requirements after the recommendation of UH medical and public health experts as well as the latest federal and state guidance.

“UH will continue to remain highly vigilant, and COVID-19 restrictions may be quickly reinstated if conditions change and warrant stronger measures,” said UH President David Lassner in an email to the 10-campus system announcing the update.

Their face mask requirements will be lifted after Friday, Sept. 16.

More information on UH’s COVID-19 guidelines can be found here.