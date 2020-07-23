Face coverings must be worn in all fitness facilities on Oahu at all times

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A new amendment on Oahu is requiring people to wear a face covering at gyms at all times.

The amendment was approved by Hawaii Governor David Ige, Wednesday afternoon, on July 22. This applies to employees, clients, guests, etc.

Exceptions to this amendment would be the exemptions listed in Order 5 of the emergency order, such as individuals with medical conditions or disabilities where wearing a face covering may pose a health or safety risk.

Previously, fitness centers had the discretion to allow the client/guest to remove the face covering if necessary to safely complete an activity.

Gyms will also be required to warn its patrons to only exercise to the extent that they can breathe comfortably while wearing a mask.

The city says that, “exercise tolerance and ability will be hindered so patrons may need to alter their workout routine.”

“This is about keeping everyone safe, and showing our aloha by wearing face coverings,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “We want gyms to stay open, so people have somewhere to exercise and keep up with healthy practices during this pandemic. However, we’ve already seen that this virus can spread in environments where people are indoors exercising together. This is another way for us all to keep one another safe.”

This follows after health officials announced that it was monitoring a cluster of cases linked to two Oahu gyms.

